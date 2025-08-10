Palestinian Minister Urges Global Action Against Israel at UN

Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has urged the international community to take a stand against what she describes as Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza. Speaking to Al Jazeera before an urgent United Nations Security Council session, Shahin emphasized the need for adherence to international and humanitarian laws.

The session, comprising 15 members, is set to address the intensifying crisis following Israel's contentious announcement of a plan to seize Gaza City. This move, drawing widespread condemnation, is viewed as part of an expansionist ideology that aims to encompass all of the occupied Palestinian territories.

As the Israeli cabinet approves measures that threaten widespread displacement, the international community remains divided. While the U.S. has refrained from opposing these plans explicitly, Palestinian authorities and global human rights organizations warn of severe humanitarian consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)