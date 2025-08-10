Left Menu

Exposing the Shadows: Labor Violations in Pakistan's Garment Industry

A report by Labour Behind the Label uncovers rampant labor violations in Pakistani garment factories supplying Amazon sellers, unveiling forced overtime, wage theft, and inhumane conditions. Despite evidence, involved brands and factories deny allegations, spotlighting flaws in Amazon's seller model and Pakistan's regulatory shortcomings.

Exposing the Shadows: Labor Violations in Pakistan's Garment Industry
A textile factory in Pakistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Labour Behind the Label (LBL) has released a damning report, revealing pervasive labor violations within Pakistani garment factories linked to Amazon Marketplace sellers. The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre reports systemic abuse, underpaid workers, and routine exploitation in a country notorious for its poor oversight of workers' rights.

The investigation, spanning months, identified three sellers—Chums, Ice Cool Fashion, and A2Z 4 Kids—with products tracing back to factories in Faisalabad, a hub for disregarding labor laws. Interviews with 40 workers revealed forced overtime, wage theft, and squalid working conditions, painting a bleak picture of Pakistan's garment industry.

Despite evidence, none of the implicated brands addressed LBL's findings. A Pakistani factory manager denied the charges, yet the ever-increasing evidence casts doubts over Amazon's third-party seller model. Critics argue that without robust audits and international pressure, these factories will remain exploitative havens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

