In the past month, over 80 men and women throughout Afghanistan have been publicly flogged, according to a report by Khamma Press. The actions, carried out under Taliban rule, have incited concern among human rights groups due to the absence of judicial transparency and ongoing abuses.

A report from the Supreme Court of the Taliban, released on Saturday, noted that 31 individuals were whipped just last week across various provinces including Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Zabul, Kapisa, Baghlan, and Kunduz. The identities and charges of these individuals remain undisclosed; however, official confirmations suggest charges such as selling alcohol, trafficking narcotics, and engaging in extramarital relationships.

Human rights advocates strongly condemn these events, labeling them as acts of torture and criticizing the Taliban for neglecting fair trial processes. The persistence of such brutal punishments not only underscores the deteriorating human rights landscape but also further alienates the Taliban from the global community.

