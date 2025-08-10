Left Menu

Public Floggings in Afghanistan Spark Human Rights Outcry

Over 80 individuals have faced public flogging in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues its harsh judicial practices, raising concerns among human rights organizations. The lack of transparency and fair trials underscores the Taliban's disregard for legal standards, drawing severe criticism from the international community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:15 IST
Representative Image (File Photor/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In the past month, over 80 men and women throughout Afghanistan have been publicly flogged, according to a report by Khamma Press. The actions, carried out under Taliban rule, have incited concern among human rights groups due to the absence of judicial transparency and ongoing abuses.

A report from the Supreme Court of the Taliban, released on Saturday, noted that 31 individuals were whipped just last week across various provinces including Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Zabul, Kapisa, Baghlan, and Kunduz. The identities and charges of these individuals remain undisclosed; however, official confirmations suggest charges such as selling alcohol, trafficking narcotics, and engaging in extramarital relationships.

Human rights advocates strongly condemn these events, labeling them as acts of torture and criticizing the Taliban for neglecting fair trial processes. The persistence of such brutal punishments not only underscores the deteriorating human rights landscape but also further alienates the Taliban from the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

