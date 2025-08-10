Emirati Trailblazer: Alia Abdulsalam to Make Waves in Formula 4 Powerboat Racing

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 10 (ANI/WAM): Alia Abdulsalam is pioneering as the first Emirati woman to compete in the Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship. This landmark achievement will see her set sail on the international stage starting with the Norway Grand Prix on August 15, followed by Italy on September 16, marking a pivotal chapter for Emirati women's sports.

Nirvana Holding, alongside 9Yards Communications, has declared their sponsorship of Alia, providing essential travel, tourism, and media support for her local and global racing events. The collaboration highlights both companies' dedication to fostering national talent and empowering Emirati women in marine sports and beyond, raising their profile on both regional and international fronts.

Present at the signing was Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Holding, who emphasized the importance of this support. He remarked, "Supporting Alia Abdulsalam aligns with our vision to positively impact Emirati sports. We are honored to back the first Emirati woman in Formula powerboat racing, believing in her potential to showcase UAE excellence globally. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to nurturing Emirati sports champions." Expressing her gratitude, Alia said, "I appreciate Nirvana Holding and 9Yards Communications for their unwavering support, fueling our drive to secure top positions and represent the UAE with distinction on the world stage."