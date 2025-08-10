Left Menu

Dimitrovsky Bridge Collision in Novosibirsk Injures Children

A multi-car collision on Novosibirsk's Dimitrovsky Bridge resulted in injuries to two young children. The crash involved five vehicles, and a car-sharing driver's error is suspected. On the same day, a separate accident in the Kirov region injured six, as authorities investigate both incidents.

Updated: 10-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:26 IST
In a troubling incident in Novosibirsk, a collision involving five cars on the Dimitrovsky Bridge resulted in injuries to two children, as reported by the city traffic Police. According to preliminary details, the crash occurred in the Leninsky district, with a 2004-born car-sharing driver involved.

Among the victims were a boy born in 2015 and a girl from 2019, both passengers in one of the affected cars. This unfortunate event draws attention as it unfolded alongside a separate accident in the Kirov region, where a LiAZ bus and a Louis van collided, injuring six.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia confirmed that in the latter incident, five passengers and the driver of a GAZ minibus were hurt, with two hospitalized. Investigations into the causes of both accidents are ongoing as authorities seek answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

