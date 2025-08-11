Left Menu

UN Reports Surge in Threats Against Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule

A UN report reveals death threats against Afghan women working for the UN, amid severe restrictions on their rights by the Taliban. The Taliban denied responsibility. Reports highlight bans on women in workplaces, denied education for girls, and ICC warrants for Taliban leaders over abuses against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:49 IST
UN Reports Surge in Threats Against Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule
Displaced Afghan women wait to receive cash aid in Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A United Nations report has revealed that numerous Afghan women employees of the UN have faced explicit death threats since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021, particularly highlighting significant restrictions on their rights. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented these threats, which surfaced in May, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan women under Taliban rule.

The report mentioned that while the Taliban claim no association with these threats, with an investigation supposedly initiated by the Interior Ministry, denial has been voiced by Abdul Mateen Qani, the ministry's spokesman. He reaffirmed the existence of a department dedicated to ensuring safety and security, denying any potential threats to UN staff.

Nevertheless, the report confirmed that threats came from unidentified sources associated with UNAMA's work, prompting interim safety measures. Furthermore, the Taliban's ban on Afghan women working in NGOs and the UN has led to operational disruptions, despite official denials from the authorities, further corroborated by the International Criminal Court's actions against Taliban leaders for gender-based persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

