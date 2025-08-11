UN Reports Surge in Threats Against Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule

A United Nations report has revealed that numerous Afghan women employees of the UN have faced explicit death threats since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021, particularly highlighting significant restrictions on their rights. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented these threats, which surfaced in May, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan women under Taliban rule.

The report mentioned that while the Taliban claim no association with these threats, with an investigation supposedly initiated by the Interior Ministry, denial has been voiced by Abdul Mateen Qani, the ministry's spokesman. He reaffirmed the existence of a department dedicated to ensuring safety and security, denying any potential threats to UN staff.

Nevertheless, the report confirmed that threats came from unidentified sources associated with UNAMA's work, prompting interim safety measures. Furthermore, the Taliban's ban on Afghan women working in NGOs and the UN has led to operational disruptions, despite official denials from the authorities, further corroborated by the International Criminal Court's actions against Taliban leaders for gender-based persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)