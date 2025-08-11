Massive Humanitarian Effort in Gaza: Over 1,300 Aid Trucks Delivered

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has reported a major humanitarian operation in Gaza, with over 280 trucks entering through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings laden with critical supplies. This substantial effort reflects a wider initiative to improve conditions for Gaza's civilian population.

Key contributions to the operation include UN-facilitated fuel tanker deliveries, crucial for sustaining essential humanitarian systems, and collaborative international food airdrops from nations such as the UAE, Jordan, and Germany. COGAT declared on its official channels that these efforts are ongoing and are geared towards further expanding humanitarian relief.

The Israeli Defence Ministry's COGAT unit revealed that a total of over 1,300 aid trucks entered Gaza in just the past week, complemented by nearly 1,900 trucks collected and distributed by the UN and other organizations. These measures are poised to significantly mitigate the humanitarian crisis, with continued support from the international community and the expansion of aid distribution infrastructure as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

