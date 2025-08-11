Left Menu

Australian Army Chief Strengthens India Ties with Strategic Visit

Lt General Simon Stuart of the Australian Army visits India to fortify bilateral defense cooperation. Meeting with key military leaders, he explores rapid deployment units and strategic operations, reinforcing the nations' shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

Updated: 11-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:41 IST
Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart and COAS General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart's official visit to India commenced in New Delhi, where he engaged with senior Indian Armed Forces leaders. A highlight of his visit includes a trip to Agra's 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, renowned for its airborne capabilities.

The visit, lasting from August 11 to 14, aims to bolster defense relations between India and Australia. Initial ceremonies included a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial and the conferment of a Guard of Honour at South Block, followed by critical discussions with top Indian military officials.

Subsequently, General Stuart will interact with military cadets in Pune, emphasizing leadership and joint training. His itinerary, featuring interactions with senior leadership across branches of the Indian military and a cultural visit to the Taj Mahal, underscores the enduring India-Australia defense partnership and shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

