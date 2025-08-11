Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement: A Call for Liberation on Pakistan's Independence Day

On the 14th of August, while Pakistan celebrates its independence, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) marks the day with sorrow. According to JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, this date marks the historical collapse of Sindh's autonomy as its territory was forcefully merged into Pakistan. The movement sees this as the beginning of ongoing challenges to Sindh's land, resources, and identity.

Chairman Abro accuses the Pakistani state and military of unlawfully acquiring Sindhi territories and manipulating the Indus River flows, severely impacting the region's agriculture and impoverishing millions. He also criticizes the use of religious extremism and terrorism, allegedly backed by the state, to suppress Sindhi nationalism.

The JSFM highlights the erosion of the Sindhi language and culture, forced disappearances of political activists, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of free speech as strategic efforts to erase their national identity. Abro asserts that creating a sovereign Sindhudesh is vital for Sindh's survival, urging Sindhis to protest by displaying black flags and wearing black armbands to reject oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)