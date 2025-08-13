Sindh's Pioneering HPV Campaign: Aiming to Protect Future Generations

On Tuesday, leading national health figures underscored the crucial need for enhanced advocacy and public awareness for Sindh's upcoming human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, as reported by Dawn. Scheduled for launch in September, the initiative aims to vaccinate schoolgirls aged nine to 14, offering protection against genital warts and the majority of cervical cancer cases.

Dawn cites statistics indicating that 5,008 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually in Pakistan, with 3,197 fatalities. The cancer ranks as the third most common among women nationwide and the second for those aged 15 to 44.

During Aga Khan University's event 'Safeguarding Girls' Futures,' health experts and officials, including Sindh Health Secretary Rehan Iqbal Baloch, gathered to discuss awareness strategies and address any cultural and gender-related concerns. Muslima Ejaz emphasized the disease's preventability, advocating for proactive measures.

Jehan highlighted that HPV infection rates are influenced by multiple factors and stressed the importance of early intervention to prevent cervical cancer deaths. Baloch informed attendees that the campaign aims to reach four million girls, half of whom are out of school, emphasizing the necessity of a strong advocacy network.

The campaign's vaccine is sourced through global donations, ensuring free distribution as part of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation. Jehan notes the perception barriers as a potential challenge in reaching the target demographic, emphasizing the vaccine's significance as a rare preventive measure against cancer.

In addition to Sindh's efforts, the District Health Authority in Chiniot recently announced plans to immunize over 111,000 girls, and health experts nationwide continue to promote cervical cancer screening.