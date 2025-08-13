Left Menu

Massive Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Gaza via Israeli Crossings

Israel facilitated the entry of nearly 320 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings. The UN and various aid groups managed the distribution within Gaza. Additionally, three UN fuel tankers were brought in to support crucial humanitarian systems.

13-08-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a significant humanitarian effort, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the entrance of approximately 320 aid trucks into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings. This operation marks a substantial logistical endeavor aimed at alleviating the needs of Gaza's residents.

The United Nations, alongside other international aid organizations, took charge of the shipments, ensuring efficient distribution throughout the region. This collaborative effort underscores the critical role these organizations play in providing relief and support amidst challenging circumstances.

COGAT also reported the entry of three tankers carrying UN fuel, specifically earmarked to power essential humanitarian services within the Strip. The agency further facilitated the movement of aid workers, ensuring that vital relief operations continue unhindered.

