Massive Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Gaza via Israeli Crossings

In a significant humanitarian effort, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the entrance of approximately 320 aid trucks into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings. This operation marks a substantial logistical endeavor aimed at alleviating the needs of Gaza's residents.

The United Nations, alongside other international aid organizations, took charge of the shipments, ensuring efficient distribution throughout the region. This collaborative effort underscores the critical role these organizations play in providing relief and support amidst challenging circumstances.

COGAT also reported the entry of three tankers carrying UN fuel, specifically earmarked to power essential humanitarian services within the Strip. The agency further facilitated the movement of aid workers, ensuring that vital relief operations continue unhindered.