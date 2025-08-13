Left Menu

India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable: Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

The third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable focused on bolstering the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Key ministers from both countries discussed avenues for enhanced bilateral relations. The meeting emphasized the importance of synergy between government and industry to advance the partnership.

Third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable meetingwas held in New Delhi (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
The third round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) concluded on Wednesday, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Leaders from India and Singapore engaged in productive discussions with the India Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR) delegation, focusing on strategic and economic collaborations.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar praised the Singaporean ministers for their dedicated efforts to enhance ties between the two nations. Jaishankar emphasized that cooperation between government and industry is crucial for advancing the bilateral relationship, calling it a key factor in unlocking new opportunities.

Attendees from India included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, among others. Singapore was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and other senior officials. The ISMR, first initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to play a pivotal role in setting the agenda for India-Singapore cooperation.

