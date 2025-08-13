Bridging Continents: A Literary Evening at the Chilean Embassy

In a vibrant celebration of literature, diplomacy, and cross-cultural dialogue, renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K., alongside the Ambassador of Chile to India, Juan Angulo, hosted a notable literary evening at the Chilean Embassy in New Delhi. The event spotlighted Abhay K's praised poetry collection 'The Alphabets of Latin America,' drawing poets, translators, academics, and literature enthusiasts into a lively discussion and reading session.

Ambassador Angulo emphasized the deep literary bonds connecting India and Latin America, stressing literature's role in enhancing mutual understanding. Addressing the gathering, he remarked, "A strong connection rooted in the past exists. Many Indian and Latin American authors have drawn inspiration from each other. As we look to the future, literary festivals in regions like Jaipur, Kolkata, and across Latin America will continue to nurture these exchanges and help people grasp one another better."

During his diplomatic stint in Brazil from 2016 to 2019, Abhay K. spoke of how the continent's allure and iconic literary personas shaped his poetic journey. Comprising 108 poems, the collection ties each piece to a letter or theme capturing Latin America's culture and essence. More than a literary tribute, the event symbolized deepening cultural bonds, showcasing how poetry and shared heritage transcend borders.

