Vikas Swarup Warns US Against Strengthening Ties with Pakistan Amid Chinese Alignment

In a stern warning, former diplomat Vikas Swarup cautioned the United States about the strategic pitfalls of reinforcing its relationship with Pakistan, a nation deeply connected with China, identified as a strategic competitor by the US. Speaking to ANI, Swarup, who previously served as High Commissioner to Canada, described the move as a 'strategic mistake.'

This statement from Swarup surfaces in the aftermath of provocative remarks by Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Florida, in which he insinuated the potential use of nuclear arms against India and beyond. Despite this, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Washington's diplomatic relationships with both Pakistan and India remain unchanged.

Swarup also delved into the India-US trade tensions, citing India's resistance to US demands for more open agricultural and dairy markets as a flashpoint. He detailed President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a maneuver partly attributed to India's membership in BRICS. Trump views BRICS as an anti-US alliance with potential plans for an alternative currency.

Additionally, Swarup underscored that the US is exerting substantial pressure on India to sign a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that greatly favors US interests, especially in agriculture and GM crops. He emphasized India's resolve not to bow to this pressure, viewing the tariffs as part of Trump's broader strategy to gain leverage.

Swarup predicted outcomes from an anticipated summit in Alaska between President Trump and President Putin regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He suggested that if talks are fruitful, economic sanctions against Russia might be lifted, highlighting the intricate web of international diplomacy and economic sanctions influencing global relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)