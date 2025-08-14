Left Menu

Pakistan Revives Preventive Detention in New Anti-Terrorism Bill

Pakistan's National Assembly passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, allowing the military and civil forces to detain terror suspects for up to three months. The bill, which empowers authorities to form Joint Interrogation Teams, marks the return of expired provisions from the 2014 legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, reported The Express Tribune. This new amendment empowers military and civil forces to detain individuals suspected of terrorism for a period of up to three months, a significant restoration of previous legislative provisions.

The bill, introduced by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry, was passed following a detailed clause-by-clause review. Proposed changes by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) were dismissed, while an amendment from the Pakistan Peoples Party was accepted, reinstating Section 11EEEE, a key component of the Anti-Terrorism Act expired in 2016.

The legislation enables authorities to use credible intelligence to detain suspects, also establishing Joint Interrogation Teams to conduct thorough investigations. According to the government, this measure is necessary under the current security circumstances. The bill, supported by 125 assembly members, aims to enhance the framework for combating national security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

