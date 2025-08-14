Left Menu

Cracks in Coalition: Bilawal Criticizes PM Sharif Over Karachi's Development Lag

Tensions rise in Pakistan's ruling coalition as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accuses PM Shehbaz Sharif of development biases. Bilawal criticizes Sharif's 'Shehbaz speed,' highlighting unfair developmental focus and demands attention for Karachi. Coalition smoothness is in question amidst PPP's hints of strained cooperation.

14-08-2025
Cracks in Coalition: Bilawal Criticizes PM Sharif Over Karachi's Development Lag
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions are escalating within Pakistan's ruling coalition as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari openly criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for neglecting development promises in Karachi. The criticism surfaced during the inauguration of the new Hub Canal, where Bilawal accused Sharif of applying a double standard between Punjab and Sindh.

This public dissent signals a rift in the coalition, where the PPP is a critical yet increasingly dissatisfied ally of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Although the PML-N recently secured a simple majority in the National Assembly following a favorable Supreme Court ruling, PPP leaders warn against assuming their continued support is unconditional.

Despite Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's assurances of coalition stability, Bilawal's comments indicate expanding divisions. At the canal ceremony, he announced that the new infrastructure would supply Karachi with an additional 100 million gallons of water daily, vital for several districts. Bilawal also credited Sindh's leadership for proactive local governance and water solutions, highlighting Karachi's desalination efforts.

