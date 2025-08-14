Left Menu

Balochistan's Lockdown: Security Measures Spark Outcry and Hardships

In response to security threats, the Balochistan government has enacted stringent measures, including a nighttime ban on travel and mobile internet shutdowns, causing daily life disruptions. Many residents face severe challenges, with public protests erupting due to transportation restrictions and increased air travel fares.

Security forces at key checkpoints in Balochistan (Image Source: @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan is under a virtual lockdown as authorities enforce strict security protocols that include a nighttime ban on public transportation and the suspension of train services. Also, internet services have been halted, and major city entry and exit points are sealed, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

These measures, which create a curfew-like atmosphere, have considerably impacted residents, especially those relying on public transport between key locations such as Quetta and Karachi. The situation has ignited public protests, highlighting the growing frustration among those stranded due to limited mobility.

The travel restrictions follow recent security incidents, including a bombing targeting the Jaffar Express train. Meanwhile, internet service suspensions have disrupted daily life, affecting freelancers and small businesses. Human rights groups condemn these measures as civil rights violations, contending they exacerbate hardships instead of addressing safety issues.

