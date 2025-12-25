Left Menu

CR, WR to run 12 suburban train services in Mumbai for New Year revellers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 21:24 IST
Twelve special trains will be operated on Mumbai's suburban network in the early hours of January 1 in view of New Year celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

These comprise eight by Western Railway and four by Central Railway, they added.

''Two special services will be operated on main line between CSMT and Kalyan stations, while two others will be on Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel stations. All four services will stop at all stations,'' a Central Railway spokesperson said.

The special suburban locals from Kalyan and CSMT will depart at 1.30 am and reach their respective destinations at 3 am, while the locals from Panvel and CSMT will depart at 1.30 pm and reach their respective destinations at 2.50 am, he added.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the eight special suburban locals on their network will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations.

''Of these, four will depart from Churchgate at 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am, while the remaining four will depart from Virar at 0:15 am, 0:45 am, 1:40 am, and 3:05 am,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

