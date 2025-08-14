Left Menu

China's Global Grip: Unveiling Transnational Repression on Uyghurs

The International Network for Critical China Studies (INCCS) reveals China's aggressive repression campaign against the Uyghur diaspora. The report highlights widespread surveillance, intimidation, and infiltration aimed at suppressing dissent and controlling narratives. It urges stronger cybersecurity, community involvement, and international action to protect human rights and counter Beijing's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:29 IST
China's Global Grip: Unveiling Transnational Repression on Uyghurs
Representative Image (Image Source: INCCS/ Website ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A new report from the International Network for Critical China Studies sheds light on the Chinese Communist Party's intensifying efforts to repress the Uyghur diaspora worldwide. This comprehensive study, penned by David Tobin and Nyrola Elima, highlights aggressive campaigns to silence dissent and manipulate narratives concerning the Xinjiang region.

The report, titled 'Preventing Transnational Repression: The Case of the Uyghur Diaspora,' categorizes these tactics as actions that restrict individual freedoms beyond China's borders. Notably, Uyghur civil society organizations are increasingly subjected to cyber harassment and human surveillance.

According to INCCS, China's strategies stem from its ethnic policies in Xinjiang and aim to extend its influence globally. The report also recounts a significant espionage case in Sweden involving a Uyghur activist accused of spying for Beijing. Experts call for improved collaboration between counterintelligence agencies and Uyghur organizations to avert such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Nuclear and wind power drive long-term economic Growth in BRICS nations

How digital technology, governance and behaviour shape better cities

Explainable AI delivers transparent, high-precision identification of marine microplastics

Financial, supply and hesitancy barriers slow vaccine progress in MENA region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025