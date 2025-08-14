China's Global Grip: Unveiling Transnational Repression on Uyghurs

A new report from the International Network for Critical China Studies sheds light on the Chinese Communist Party's intensifying efforts to repress the Uyghur diaspora worldwide. This comprehensive study, penned by David Tobin and Nyrola Elima, highlights aggressive campaigns to silence dissent and manipulate narratives concerning the Xinjiang region.

The report, titled 'Preventing Transnational Repression: The Case of the Uyghur Diaspora,' categorizes these tactics as actions that restrict individual freedoms beyond China's borders. Notably, Uyghur civil society organizations are increasingly subjected to cyber harassment and human surveillance.

According to INCCS, China's strategies stem from its ethnic policies in Xinjiang and aim to extend its influence globally. The report also recounts a significant espionage case in Sweden involving a Uyghur activist accused of spying for Beijing. Experts call for improved collaboration between counterintelligence agencies and Uyghur organizations to avert such threats.

