Left Menu

India-China Manufacturing Alliance Proposed Amid Tariff Tensions

Amitabh Kant advocates for joint manufacturing ventures between India and China to enhance economic growth and reduce reliance on imports. Despite geopolitical challenges, he urges collaborative efforts to boost India's economy to $35 trillion. Meanwhile, US tariffs on India over Russian oil imports remain a contentious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:35 IST
India-China Manufacturing Alliance Proposed Amid Tariff Tensions
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for economic diplomacy, former Niti Aayog chief and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has urged India and China to enter joint manufacturing ventures. Speaking on Thursday, Kant emphasized that such collaborations could bolster both 'Make in India' and 'Manufacture in India', ultimately reducing the nation's import dependency.

Responding to import concerns from China, Kant drew parallels to China's economic ties with Japan and Taiwan, despite political adversities. He stated that India should emulate this by encouraging Chinese companies to invest in joint ventures within India, focusing on manufacturing to drive growth and employment.

As the geopolitical landscape shifts, Kant suggested revisiting Press Note 3, which restricts certain foreign investments, advocating for a more collaborative approach with China. The remarks come amid ongoing US tariffs on India over Russian oil imports, a move deemed 'unjustified' by India's Ministry of External Affairs and criticized by China's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025