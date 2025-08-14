India-China Manufacturing Alliance Proposed Amid Tariff Tensions
Amitabh Kant advocates for joint manufacturing ventures between India and China to enhance economic growth and reduce reliance on imports. Despite geopolitical challenges, he urges collaborative efforts to boost India's economy to $35 trillion. Meanwhile, US tariffs on India over Russian oil imports remain a contentious issue.
In a call for economic diplomacy, former Niti Aayog chief and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has urged India and China to enter joint manufacturing ventures. Speaking on Thursday, Kant emphasized that such collaborations could bolster both 'Make in India' and 'Manufacture in India', ultimately reducing the nation's import dependency.
Responding to import concerns from China, Kant drew parallels to China's economic ties with Japan and Taiwan, despite political adversities. He stated that India should emulate this by encouraging Chinese companies to invest in joint ventures within India, focusing on manufacturing to drive growth and employment.
As the geopolitical landscape shifts, Kant suggested revisiting Press Note 3, which restricts certain foreign investments, advocating for a more collaborative approach with China. The remarks come amid ongoing US tariffs on India over Russian oil imports, a move deemed 'unjustified' by India's Ministry of External Affairs and criticized by China's foreign ministry.
