UAE's Lifesaving Aid Boosts Gaza Health Sector Amid Crisis
The UAE, in collaboration with WHO, has dispatched essential medicines and supplies to Gaza's healthcare facilities under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, bolstering hospitals like Nasser Medical Complex amidst severe shortages and aiding in emergency responses.
The United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, has delivered a crucial shipment of medical supplies and medicines to the embattled Gaza Strip. This initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aims to mitigate acute shortages in the regional health sector.
The delivery, which included essential medicines and critical supplies, significantly boosts facilities like Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. These efforts come as the hospitals grapple with severe shortages, threatening their ability to manage urgent medical cases.
Sharif Al-Nayrab, Media Director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, emphasized the UAE's commitment to preventing the healthcare system's collapse. Heba Alnajjar from WHO highlighted the shipment's importance, while Ibrahim Al-Farra from the Palestinian Ministry of Health described it as a 'lifeline' for patients.
