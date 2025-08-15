Karzai Condemns Alleged Pakistani Airstrike in Afghanistan

Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan, has spoken out against a reported Pakistani airstrike in the Nuristan Province. He has urged Pakistan to honor Afghanistan's sovereignty and abide by international laws, as reported by Khaama Press. Karzai has expressed grave concern about the alleged Pakistani drone strike in Nuristan.

The Iranian-affiliated Tasnim News Agency initially reported the strike, citing unnamed sources. Reports from Khaama Press indicate that Karzai referenced these claims on August 14, calling on Pakistan to engage in respectful, lawful relations with Afghanistan. The Taliban authorities have not made any public comments regarding the purported incident.

The alleged airstrike comes amid accusations by Pakistan that militants from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are using Afghan soil to launch attacks—a claim denied by the Taliban. Tensions between the two nations are likely to be further strained by these developments, which follow a recent Pakistani military operation targeting militants near the Afghan border.

(With inputs from agencies.)