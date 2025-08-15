Karzai Condemns Alleged Pakistani Airstrike in Afghanistan
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai denounces a reported Pakistani drone strike in Nuristan Province, urging respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty. While the Taliban have kept silent on the matter, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have heightened amid fresh allegations of cross-border militant activity and security disputes.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan, has spoken out against a reported Pakistani airstrike in the Nuristan Province. He has urged Pakistan to honor Afghanistan's sovereignty and abide by international laws, as reported by Khaama Press. Karzai has expressed grave concern about the alleged Pakistani drone strike in Nuristan.
The Iranian-affiliated Tasnim News Agency initially reported the strike, citing unnamed sources. Reports from Khaama Press indicate that Karzai referenced these claims on August 14, calling on Pakistan to engage in respectful, lawful relations with Afghanistan. The Taliban authorities have not made any public comments regarding the purported incident.
The alleged airstrike comes amid accusations by Pakistan that militants from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are using Afghan soil to launch attacks—a claim denied by the Taliban. Tensions between the two nations are likely to be further strained by these developments, which follow a recent Pakistani military operation targeting militants near the Afghan border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balochistan Battles Dual Crises: Coal Mine Tragedies and Rising Poppy Cultivation
BASC Urges Global Response to Escalating Human Rights Crisis in Balochistan
Activist Denounces Section 144 in Balochistan Amid Rising Tensions
Afghan women turn to online courses as Taliban bans education
Balochistan Under Siege: Alarming Rise in Enforced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings in 2024