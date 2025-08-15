Left Menu

India's 79th Independence Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor in Kathmandu

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony, cultural performances, and tributes to shared India-Nepal heritage. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava highlighted the deep ties between the countries, while festivities included a presidential address and honoring Gurkha soldier families.

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marks 79th Independence Day (Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marks 79th Independence Day (Photo/X@Indian Embassy in KathmanduYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
In an event brimming with patriotic enthusiasm, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marked India's 79th Independence Day. The celebrations featured a ceremonial flag-hoisting by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, alongside cultural performances and commemorations that underscored the deep-rooted ties between India and Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava expressed admiration for the historical bonds shared by the two nations, emphasizing their shared cultural values and robust economic cooperation. He acknowledged the contributions of Nepali heroes to the enduring bilateral relationship, reinforcing the significance of people-to-people connections.

The celebration was further enriched by a presentation of President Droupadi Murmu's speech, which reflected on India's progress and honored the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Ambassador Srivastava also paid homage to the families of deceased Gurkha soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces, disbursing financial dues and extending tokens of gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

