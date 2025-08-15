Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: High Stakes and Symbolic Gestures

The eagerly awaited summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin looms, with Anchorage's streets colorfully adorned in messages backing Ukraine. Signs like "I Stand with Ukraine" and "Hands off! Russia no more" showcase public emotions surrounding the crucial talks, set to occur at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Alaska, ahead of Trump, who is en route aboard Air Force One. In a pre-summit interaction with journalists, Trump clarified his stance: "I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to bring both parties to the discussion table." He asserted that without his presidency, Putin might have already made significant territorial gains in Ukraine.

Lavrov's arrival attracted attention not just for diplomatic reasons but also his sartorial choice—a T-shirt featuring "CCCP," harking back to the Soviet Union era. This attire seems to project Moscow's nostalgia and nationalistic pride, signaling Russia's firm standing across the negotiating table. Lavrov's fashion statement is perceived as an assertion of Russia's unwavering values.

Commenting on Trump's prediction of a "25 percent chance" of successful talks, Lavrov stated, "We avoid speculating on outcomes. Nonetheless, we are armed with sound arguments and a clear stance to articulate." Prior to his departure, Trump stirred interest on Truth Social, describing the summit with the phrase "High Stakes!"

According to the White House, Trump heads to Alaska with a delegation of top officials, including Secretaries Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent, and Ambassadors Steve Witkoff and Monica Crowley, aboard Air Force One.

(With inputs from agencies.)