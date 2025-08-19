Left Menu

Strategic Diplomacy: Chinese Foreign Minister's Key Visit to India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India for talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The visit, focused on the India-China boundary dispute and economic cooperation, proceeded before potential summits involving Prime Minister Modi and diplomatic efforts post-Ladakh standoff resolution.

Updated: 19-08-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:42 IST
Strategic Diplomacy: Chinese Foreign Minister's Key Visit to India
Image Credit: ANI
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later, Wang's visit underscores diplomatic efforts to address the prolonged India-China boundary issues.

The visit follows an invitation from NSA Doval for the 24th round of the Special Representatives' Talks dedicated to resolving the boundary question. Additionally, Wang held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on various bilateral concerns.

With rare earths, fertilizers, and tunneling technologies as key topics, the visit is pivotal ahead of expected high-level engagements, including a potential meeting between PM Modi and Chinese leaders during upcoming international summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

