Doval and Wang Yi Talks: Strengthening Sino-Indian Relations Ahead of SCO Summit

NSA Ajit Doval lauded the growing diplomatic ties between India and China during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Doval emphasized Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit for the SCO Summit and celebrated the positive trajectory in border peace, marking a significant 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:06 IST
NSA Ajit Doval during talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During their talks in New Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and China. Doval expressed appreciation for the relationship's upward trajectory, noting the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to the SCO Summit.

Doval highlighted the quiet borders and increased bilateral engagements, which signal improved relations since talks began in Kazan last year. The NSA noted that, as the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic ties approaches in 2025, it is a moment to celebrate the substantial progress made.

Expressing optimism about ongoing bilateral discussions, Doval thanked the leadership on both sides for fostering a cooperative environment. In a move to address India's concerns over rare earths and essential goods, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured commitments to resolving these issues as both nations look to bolster their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

