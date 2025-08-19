Taiwan to Begin Inspections to Reinforce National Identity and Security

Taiwan is set to initiate a series of regular inspections next year to address concerns regarding its officials in possession of Chinese citizenship or household registration. This announcement, reported by Taipei Times and citing the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), highlights a significant crackdown on dual-citizenship within military, civil service, and public education sectors.

Beginning January 1, systematic inspections will target unauthorized employment of individuals holding Chinese identification. Military recruits, civil servants, and educational staff will be required to comply with these inspections, non-compliance could result in employment suspension or reassignment. Initially, only key personnel will undergo these checks, with exemptions applied to others.

According to the council, China's attempt to undermine Taiwan's single citizenship policy—allowing dual citizenship—poses a threat to national security and the clarity of national identity. This new policy is part of Taiwan's broader strategy to reinforce its sovereignty amid growing pressures from Beijing.

