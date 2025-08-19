Left Menu

Bandaru Wilsonbabu: New Ambassadorial Chapter in Turkmenistan

Bandaru Wilsonbabu, formerly the Ambassador to Madagascar, has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan. Known for fostering strong bilateral ties, his previous role saw significant Indian influence in Madagascar's economy and international support, especially from the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:45 IST
Bandaru Wilsonbabu appointed as India's next ambassador to Turkmenistan (Photo Credit: FICCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday the appointment of Bandaru Wilsonbabu as India's next Ambassador to Turkmenistan. Currently serving as the Ambassador to Madagascar, Wilsonbabu is anticipated to assume his new role imminently, according to the official statement from the MEA.

Wilsonbabu's tenure in Madagascar commenced in September 2022, following his position as Joint Secretary within the Ministry of External Affairs. As Ambassador, he succeeded Abhay Kumar, enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Madagascar across various fronts, with Madagascar frequently providing support for India's bids in international forums.

The Indian diaspora in Madagascar, comprising around 17,500 individuals of Indian origin, has historically contributed to strengthening India-Madagascar relations. Initiatives supported by the diaspora have played a vital role in economic growth and cultural exchange. Their influence includes significant contributions to Madagascar's GDP and influential roles in local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

