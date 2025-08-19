Bandaru Wilsonbabu: New Ambassadorial Chapter in Turkmenistan

In a significant diplomatic development, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday the appointment of Bandaru Wilsonbabu as India's next Ambassador to Turkmenistan. Currently serving as the Ambassador to Madagascar, Wilsonbabu is anticipated to assume his new role imminently, according to the official statement from the MEA.

Wilsonbabu's tenure in Madagascar commenced in September 2022, following his position as Joint Secretary within the Ministry of External Affairs. As Ambassador, he succeeded Abhay Kumar, enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Madagascar across various fronts, with Madagascar frequently providing support for India's bids in international forums.

The Indian diaspora in Madagascar, comprising around 17,500 individuals of Indian origin, has historically contributed to strengthening India-Madagascar relations. Initiatives supported by the diaspora have played a vital role in economic growth and cultural exchange. Their influence includes significant contributions to Madagascar's GDP and influential roles in local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)