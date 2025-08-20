Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Criticizes US Sanctions on India

In a pointed critique, Russian Charge d'Affaires Roman Babushkin lambasted the United States for imposing sanctions on India, suggesting that such actions denote a lack of trust and disrespect for India's sovereignty. Babushkin's comments came during a press briefing amid rising concerns over US economic pressure targeting India's trade, especially its oil dealings with Russia.

Babushkin described the sanctions as instruments of 'unlawful competition' and 'double standards', arguing that genuine friends wouldn't engage in such behaviour. He emphasized that Russia, along with BRICS countries, refrains from imposing sanctions and called non-UN and secondary sanctions illegal, suggesting they're used to weaponize economies.

Despite facing significant sanction pressure, Babushkin noted Russia's economy is growing, indicating the ineffectiveness of such measures. He reaffirmed the strong economic ties between Russia and India, especially in the energy sector, asserting that India's reliance on Russian crude oil is vital for its economy.

Babushkin also expressed confidence in continued cooperation between the two nations, despite external pressures from the US, including the potential imposition of a 25% tariff if India persists in importing Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)