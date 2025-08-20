Grenade Attack Escalates Tensions in Balochistan

A grenade attack in Balochistan's Usta Mohammad district injured at least six individuals, among them four police personnel, official sources confirmed on Monday. The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported that unknown assailants on a motorcycle hurled a grenade at a police van near a railway gate controlled by the City Police Station, causing injuries to four officers and two civilians, all of whom were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The explosion also damaged the police vehicle. In response, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to identify and apprehend the attackers. An investigation is currently in progress.

Acknowledging responsibility for the assault, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), an armed insurgent faction, stated that the police patrol was deliberately targeted and issued threats of additional attacks should security forces persist in what the group characterized as harassment of local residents, according to TBP. Additionally, on Monday night in a separate incident, gunmen attacked a house in Panjgur's Sordo area, resulting in the death of four individuals and the injury of another. TBP reported that the victims, residents of Quetta, were alleged to be affiliated with a state-supported armed group known locally as a 'death squad.' These entities have long faced accusations of conducting enforced disappearances, targeted assassinations of political and social activists, and participating in criminal activities like drug trafficking and kidnappings for ransom.

No entity has yet claimed responsibility for the Panjgur assault; however, TBP observed that similar past incidents often saw Baloch 'pro-independence' militant organizations asserting involvement. These recent attacks highlight the persistent turmoil and conflict prevalent in Balochistan, where separatist factions have historically demanded independence amid claims of political marginalization, human rights violations, and exploitation of the region's resources by the Pakistani state. These groups assert that the area's mineral wealth predominantly benefits the central government and international investors, leaving local communities impoverished and underdeveloped. The Pakistani military's presence and operations in Balochistan are perceived by numerous residents as occupation rather than national defense, fostering resentment and intensifying the rift between Baloch nationalists and federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)