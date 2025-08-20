James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Uranus' Mysterious 29th Moon

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA revealed on August 20th that the James Webb Space Telescope has identified a new satellite orbiting Uranus. This previously unknown celestial body, named S/2025 U1, increases the planet's known satellite count to 29.

The Southwest Research Institute team, leading this discovery, estimated the satellite's diameter to be a mere 10 kilometers, a size too diminutive for detection during NASA's Voyager 2 flyby in 1986. The institute's lead scientist, Maryame El Moutamid, emphasized the importance of this finding despite its small size.

The newly discovered moon orbits Uranus at a distance of roughly 56,000 kilometers and is set to receive a new name in the future, further enhancing our understanding of the distant planet's satellite system.

