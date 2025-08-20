Left Menu

James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Uranus' Mysterious 29th Moon

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has identified a previously unknown 29th moon orbiting Uranus, named S/2025 U1. Discovered by a team at the Southwest Research Institute, this small 10-kilometer satellite remained unseen by Voyager 2 in 1986, marking a significant astronomical milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:11 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Uranus' Mysterious 29th Moon
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA revealed on August 20th that the James Webb Space Telescope has identified a new satellite orbiting Uranus. This previously unknown celestial body, named S/2025 U1, increases the planet's known satellite count to 29.

The Southwest Research Institute team, leading this discovery, estimated the satellite's diameter to be a mere 10 kilometers, a size too diminutive for detection during NASA's Voyager 2 flyby in 1986. The institute's lead scientist, Maryame El Moutamid, emphasized the importance of this finding despite its small size.

The newly discovered moon orbits Uranus at a distance of roughly 56,000 kilometers and is set to receive a new name in the future, further enhancing our understanding of the distant planet's satellite system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025