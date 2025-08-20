Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Netanyahu vs. Macron

Tensions between Israel and France increase as Netanyahu accuses Macron of fueling anti-Semitism, following France's move towards recognizing Palestinian statehood. Israeli and Australian diplomatic relations strain over actions and criticisms related to the ongoing Gaza crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference in Jerusalem (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A diplomatic dispute erupted between Israel and France after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused French President Emmanuel Macron of exacerbating anti-Semitism in France with his plans to recognize Palestinian statehood, as reported by Al Jazeera. The French president's office promptly dismissed Netanyahu's claims as 'abject' and 'erroneous,' vowing a response.

The French presidency emphasized the need for 'seriousness and responsibility' over 'conflation and manipulation,' reaffirming France's commitment to protecting its Jewish citizens and decrying violence against them as intolerable. French Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Benjamin Haddad, stressed that France requires no lessons on combating anti-Semitism, underscoring the issue's toxic impact on European society.

Netanyahu, in his letter, accused Macron's Palestinian statehood stance of rewarding Hamas terrorism and encouraging anti-Semitism. He extended his criticism to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, accusing him of betrayal after Australia revealed plans to recognize Palestinian statehood and rescinded a visa for an Israeli politician. In a related move, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar revoked visas for Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the visa revocations as an 'unjustified reaction,' noting it undermines peace efforts.

Recently, tensions heightened as Albanese remarked on Netanyahu's denial of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. UN agencies further highlighted Israel's restrictions on shelter supplies to Gaza, citing the adverse effects on hundreds of thousands of displaced residents.

UN Human Rights Office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan cautioned against Israel's military actions in Gaza City, warning of extensive displacement and casualties in designated 'safe zones,' creating more hardship for the civilian population.

