Left Menu

Israel Pioneers World's First Human Spinal Cord Implant with Patient-Derived Cells

In a groundbreaking medical advancement, Israel is set to conduct the first-ever human spinal cord implant using a patient's own cells. Aimed at allowing paralysed patients to walk again, the procedure marks a pivotal moment in regenerative medicine and is expected to take place soon in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:49 IST
Israel Pioneers World's First Human Spinal Cord Implant with Patient-Derived Cells
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is on the brink of a major medical breakthrough, preparing to perform the world's first human spinal cord implant using cells from the patient themselves. Announced by Tel Aviv University on Wednesday, this pioneering surgery, forecasted for the upcoming months, could enable paralysed individuals to stand and walk once more.

Spinal cord injuries, affecting over 15 million people globally, mainly result from traumatic incidents like falls and accidents. Presently, these injuries cannot be fully healed, and treatments are concentrated on preventing further damage and enhancing function. Experimental therapies are underway, but consistent full recovery remains elusive.

The innovative procedure developed by Professor Tal Dvir's team at Tel Aviv University involves replacing damaged spinal cord sections with lab-engineered alternatives that integrate seamlessly with healthy tissue. Successful animal trials in rats have paved the way for this significant step in regenerative medicine, with Israel's Ministry of Health greenlighting limited human trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: A Community Struggles to Rebuild

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: A Community Struggles to Rebuild

 Pakistan
2
Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Reacts to Devastating Cloudburst

Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Reacts to Devastating Cloudburst

 India
3
Kwatra's Diplomatic Overture: Nurturing US-India Trade Amid Tariff Strains

Kwatra's Diplomatic Overture: Nurturing US-India Trade Amid Tariff Strains

 Global
4
Floodwaters Recede in Godavari and Krishna Rivers, Warnings Eased

Floodwaters Recede in Godavari and Krishna Rivers, Warnings Eased

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025