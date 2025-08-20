Israel Pioneers World's First Human Spinal Cord Implant with Patient-Derived Cells

Israel is on the brink of a major medical breakthrough, preparing to perform the world's first human spinal cord implant using cells from the patient themselves. Announced by Tel Aviv University on Wednesday, this pioneering surgery, forecasted for the upcoming months, could enable paralysed individuals to stand and walk once more.

Spinal cord injuries, affecting over 15 million people globally, mainly result from traumatic incidents like falls and accidents. Presently, these injuries cannot be fully healed, and treatments are concentrated on preventing further damage and enhancing function. Experimental therapies are underway, but consistent full recovery remains elusive.

The innovative procedure developed by Professor Tal Dvir's team at Tel Aviv University involves replacing damaged spinal cord sections with lab-engineered alternatives that integrate seamlessly with healthy tissue. Successful animal trials in rats have paved the way for this significant step in regenerative medicine, with Israel's Ministry of Health greenlighting limited human trials.

