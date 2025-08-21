Historic Panchadan Festival Brings Bhaktapur Alive with Spiritual Fervor

Bhaktapur, Nepal – The narrow streets were alive with the sound of traditional musical instruments as the locals celebrated the Panchadan festival, a cherished Buddhist tradition. Held on Wednesday, the festival, according to the lunar calendar, happens every year two days before Kushe Aunsi, also known as Father's Day.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic parade of the Dipankar Buddhas, where devotees filled the streets to witness and participate in time-honored rituals. 'On Panchadan, the five Buddhas tour the city while devotees make offerings and perform centuries-old rituals,' explained Sunil Vajracharya, a devoted celebrant.

This annual ceremony, rooted in ancient Buddhist customs, continues to thrive as a display of cultural heritage. Rituals include giving the five essential elements – wheat, rice, salt, money, and fruit – teachings that represent vital life values. This unique celebration underscores Bhaktapur's strong Buddhist lineage.

(With inputs from agencies.)