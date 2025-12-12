Narcotics Bust: Six Arrested in Tumakuru Drug Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Tilak Park police station has arrested six individuals allegedly involved in peddling narcotics. The operation led to the seizure of eight kilograms of ganja and 12 grams of MDMA, with a total street value estimated at Rs 11 lakh.

Officials revealed that the illegal substances were transported from various states including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, making their way to Tumakuru via North Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The arrested individuals primarily aimed to distribute the drugs in the city and its surrounding areas.

Law enforcement highlighted that students and laborers were key targets in the distribution network, with transactions purportedly taking place near educational and public areas. In response, authorities have ramped up efforts to clamp down on narcotics distribution and have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)