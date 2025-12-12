Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Alliance Plans for Maharashtra Civic Polls

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced directives from senior leaders to form alliances ahead of major municipal elections. With discussions involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, plans are underway to form alliances in Mumbai and Thane, involving committees to devise strategies for other municipalities.

  • India

In a strategic move, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan revealed that top party leaders have mandated forging alliances ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The directive comes as the state braces for pivotal polls set to occur before January 31.

Chavan explained that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, have intensively discussed the need for these alliances. The elections will see 29 municipal corporations contend, including Mumbai's civic body. Deliberations have resulted in plans to create committees for strategic alliance formations, particularly focusing on Mumbai and Thane.

Highlighting the cooperative approach, Chavan stressed the importance of minimizing animosity in politics to facilitate alliances. This viewpoint was especially relevant in light of perceived tensions between Shinde and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik. Chavan recently conferred with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Maharashtra's political scene as the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition gears up for the municipal elections.

