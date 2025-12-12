Karnataka Enforces Kannada on Nameboards: A Cultural Mandate

The Karnataka government is taking strong steps to ensure the use of Kannada language on nameboards across the state, announced Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Friday.

In a legislative session, Tangadagi responded to queries about the enforcement of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, emphasizing the commitment to cultural preservation. He detailed that Section 17, Sub-section 6 mandates Kannada be used prominently on nameboards of all commercial and public institutions.

Enforcement falls to district Deputy Commissioners, with penalties for non-compliance ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The state aims for continuous enforcement to uphold the cultural significance of the Kannada language, the minister affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)