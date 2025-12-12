Left Menu

Karnataka Enforces Kannada on Nameboards: A Cultural Mandate

The Karnataka government has mandated the use of Kannada in nameboards of various establishments, as per the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022. Defaulters face fines and potential licence cancellations. Deputy Commissioners are tasked with enforcing the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 13:53 IST
The Karnataka government is taking strong steps to ensure the use of Kannada language on nameboards across the state, announced Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Friday.

In a legislative session, Tangadagi responded to queries about the enforcement of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, emphasizing the commitment to cultural preservation. He detailed that Section 17, Sub-section 6 mandates Kannada be used prominently on nameboards of all commercial and public institutions.

Enforcement falls to district Deputy Commissioners, with penalties for non-compliance ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The state aims for continuous enforcement to uphold the cultural significance of the Kannada language, the minister affirmed.

