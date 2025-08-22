Traders' Revolt Paralyzes Gilgit-Baltistan Over Tax Discontent

A widespread sit-in by traders in Gilgit-Baltistan has brought life in Gilgit city and its neighboring regions to a halt, with demonstrators rallying against perceived unfair taxation and high unemployment rates. The protesters insist that they are prepared to meet tax obligations, provided these align with Pakistan's existing laws and tariff systems.

Accusations have been leveled against local authorities for exploiting the region's contested status, and traders have highlighted hardships such as lack of access to food. The protest, which has led to key roadblocks across multiple locations, emphasizes the ineffective governance crippling the region, with demonstrators demanding urgent action.

Protesters forewarn that failure to meet their demands will lead to wider mobilization and further agitation. Amidst rising unemployment, the region faces no job creation outside government positions or border work. The traders argue that stymied policy development intensifies the job crisis and undermines trust in governance.

Allegations against local officials suggest attempts to derail Gilgit-Baltistan's quest for rights. Demonstrators vow to maintain their roadblocks until the unemployment issue is addressed. They contend that the protest roots in their pivotal role within Pakistan's economy, with suspicions directed towards the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Hunza for instigating unrest.

The traders await responses from the Chamber of Commerce and the Chief Minister but pledge to persist in their sit-in until definitive solutions are secured, particularly the suspension of implicated officials as demanded by the demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)