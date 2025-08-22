Left Menu

Controversy in Gaza: UN Report Declares Famine Amid Israeli Aid Claims

A UN report declares famine in Gaza, marking a Middle East first, citing food shortages and rising child malnutrition. Israel disputes the report, arguing that aid is reaching Gaza. An immediate ceasefire for humanitarian access is urged, as conflicting narratives unfold about the crisis severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:27 IST
Controversy in Gaza: UN Report Declares Famine Amid Israeli Aid Claims
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A United Nations-affiliated report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has announced that Gaza is experiencing famine, a classification unprecedented in the Middle East. The situation is dire, with hundreds of thousands on the brink of starvation and over 132,000 children under five at high risk of acute malnutrition.

However, the findings are strongly disputed by Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which criticizes the report's methodology, claiming the data is politically biased. COGAT asserts that the situation on the ground reflects significant levels of humanitarian aid, with resources flowing into Gaza regularly.

The IPC report highlights that a third of Gaza's population is set to enter catastrophic conditions, urging an immediate ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid. Despite these claims, COGAT reports that substantial aid, including daily hot meals and food packages, continues to enter Gaza, challenging the portrayal of the crisis given by the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

