Left Menu

Strengthening US-India Ties: A Strategic Move Against China

Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley highlights the importance of rebuilding US-India relations to counter China's influence. She advocates for partnership and emphasizes India's strategic role in economic and military domains. Haley urges direct engagement to address mutual challenges and enhance cooperation between the two democracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:35 IST
Strengthening US-India Ties: A Strategic Move Against China
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (File Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has called for a revitalization of the US-India relationship as a strategic counterbalance to China. Highlighting India's democratic values, she argues that cooperation between the US and India is essential for American interests.

In a co-authored article with Bill Drexel of the Hudson Institute, Haley recalls a historic meeting between President Ronald Reagan and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two nations. She describes the current state of US-India relations as being at a troubling crossroads, urging efforts to realign policies to outpace China.

Haley also discusses India's role in international trade and military alliances, pointing out India's potential to aid the US in diversifying supply chains away from China and emerging as a key player in global security dynamics. She stresses the need for direct talks between US and Indian leaders to address ongoing challenges and reinforce their shared democratic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
3
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025