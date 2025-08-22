Strengthening US-India Ties: A Strategic Move Against China

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has called for a revitalization of the US-India relationship as a strategic counterbalance to China. Highlighting India's democratic values, she argues that cooperation between the US and India is essential for American interests.

In a co-authored article with Bill Drexel of the Hudson Institute, Haley recalls a historic meeting between President Ronald Reagan and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two nations. She describes the current state of US-India relations as being at a troubling crossroads, urging efforts to realign policies to outpace China.

Haley also discusses India's role in international trade and military alliances, pointing out India's potential to aid the US in diversifying supply chains away from China and emerging as a key player in global security dynamics. She stresses the need for direct talks between US and Indian leaders to address ongoing challenges and reinforce their shared democratic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)