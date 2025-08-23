Left Menu

Disaster Unfolds in Pakistan's Ghizer District As Glacial Outburst Causes Severe Flooding

A glacial lake outburst in Pakistan's Ghizer district led to devastating floods, damaging over 300 homes. Although no casualties were reported, significant financial losses were incurred. Emergency relief efforts are underway, while experts warn of potential future risks due to climate change and rising temperatures.

Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • PoGB

In a catastrophic event, Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer district in Pakistan experienced severe flooding after a glacial lake outburst on Friday, as confirmed by government sources via Geo News. The deluge damaged over 300 homes and multiple shops, with the formation of an artificial lake exacerbating the situation.

According to initial reports, the temporary lake's water level has started to decrease, providing some relief from further potential destruction. However, the flooding significantly impacted approximately 330 houses in villages including Tildas, Miduri, Mulaabad, and Hawks Thangi. Additional Deputy Commissioner Yasin highlighted the urgent need for disaster relief supplies like tents and food for displaced families.

Senior official Sher Afzal confirmed that floodwaters still submerge some upstream homes. The landslide and glacial lake outburst particularly hit Rawshan and Tildas villages, destroying about 80% of Raushan village. Authorities warned of ongoing risks, citing the precarious state of a natural dam in Raushan and the potential for further rain-induced incidents.

