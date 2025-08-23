Preventable Crisis: UN Condemns Gaza Famine Amidst Global Inaction

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, has condemned what he describes as a preventable famine in Gaza, attributing it to "systematic obstruction" by Israel and a broad global failure. In a press briefing, he urged immediate measures such as a ceasefire and free-flowing aid to avoid further disaster.

The UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed the famine's presence, with Fletcher highlighting severe consequences. He urged the public to view the crisis through the lens of human impact, as Israeli restrictions impede food aid delivery. "This disaster is within reach of food sources," he lamented.

Fletcher painted a harrowing picture of the situation, noting that the most vulnerable bear the brunt, forcing decisions about which child to feed. He warned that the famine is witnessed globally, facilitated by advanced military oversight, and urged action to prevent its recurrence.

The UN official stressed global responsibility, referring to the Gaza situation as a shared crisis. He advocated urgent intervention, urging Israeli leadership to cease hostilities and allow aid into the region unimpeded.

Reports indicate that 273 have died from hunger in Gaza, with Israel's military operations adding to the toll. Al Jazeera cites over 62,000 fatalities and thousands more injured due to ongoing conflict. Fletcher emphasized the need for action to prevent further tragedy for Gaza's inhabitants.