Left Menu

Preventable Crisis: UN Condemns Gaza Famine Amidst Global Inaction

UN Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher condemns the preventable famine in Gaza, blaming Israel's systematic obstruction and global indifference. He calls for urgent action, including a ceasefire and unhindered aid access, warning that the crisis will haunt the world. The famine disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, forcing dire choices for survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:28 IST
Preventable Crisis: UN Condemns Gaza Famine Amidst Global Inaction
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher (Photo/X@UNReliefChief). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, has condemned what he describes as a preventable famine in Gaza, attributing it to "systematic obstruction" by Israel and a broad global failure. In a press briefing, he urged immediate measures such as a ceasefire and free-flowing aid to avoid further disaster.

The UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed the famine's presence, with Fletcher highlighting severe consequences. He urged the public to view the crisis through the lens of human impact, as Israeli restrictions impede food aid delivery. "This disaster is within reach of food sources," he lamented.

Fletcher painted a harrowing picture of the situation, noting that the most vulnerable bear the brunt, forcing decisions about which child to feed. He warned that the famine is witnessed globally, facilitated by advanced military oversight, and urged action to prevent its recurrence.

The UN official stressed global responsibility, referring to the Gaza situation as a shared crisis. He advocated urgent intervention, urging Israeli leadership to cease hostilities and allow aid into the region unimpeded.

Reports indicate that 273 have died from hunger in Gaza, with Israel's military operations adding to the toll. Al Jazeera cites over 62,000 fatalities and thousands more injured due to ongoing conflict. Fletcher emphasized the need for action to prevent further tragedy for Gaza's inhabitants.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025