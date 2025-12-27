As Myanmar moves towards a pivotal election, the nation grapples with a civil war and a dire humanitarian crisis, ranking among Asia's worst. The upheaval began with a 2021 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly, exacerbated by ongoing conflict and natural disasters. Official information is scarce as the ruling junta restricts data collection and publication on food shortages and aid needs, while aid funding falls dramatically short.

The economy, once promising, struggles under these pressures, though some recovery is forecasted. Yet, inflation remains high. Energy shortages persist, pushing a shift toward solar solutions. Meanwhile, Russian investments are poised to explore opportunities amidst this turmoil.