Fiji Pledges Backing for India’s UNSC Bid: A Strategic South-South Cooperation

Fiji has reiterated its backing for India's candidature for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent membership term 2028-29, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday. Highlighting global South-South cooperation, Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka praised India's leadership role in the Global South.

During discussions, both parties agreed on the necessity for comprehensive reforms within the UN, advocating for an expanded Security Council to more accurately represent contemporary geopolitical contexts. Fiji also affirmed its support for India's ambition to become a permanent member in a remodeled Security Council.

The collaboration between India and Fiji aims to address contemporary global challenges by enhancing South-South cooperation. The leaders expressed a mutual commitment to resolving common issues faced by the Global South and emphasized equitable representation in global governance institutions.

Prime Minister Rabuka applauded India's organization of the Voice of Global South Summits, which provide a significant platform for discussing shared concerns, challenges, and priorities of the developing countries. The appreciation was reciprocated by Prime Minister Modi, who thanked Fiji for its engagement in these summits.

Both leaders underscored the significance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, expressing their intention to work together in bolstering regional maritime security, thereby contributing to peace and stability in the region. The discussions also involved exchanging perspectives on regional and international developments and reiterated their joint commitment to peace, climate justice, inclusive development, and strengthening the voice of the Global South.

Prime Minister Rabuka recognized India's substantial role in the Global South, during his official visit to India, which began on Sunday and is set to last until August 26. This visit marks his inaugural trip to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji, aiming to strengthen India-Fiji ties across strategic, partnership, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)