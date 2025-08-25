Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Lhasa: Amplifying Control Over Tibet

In a strategic move just before the 60th anniversary of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Lhasa on 20 August 2025. This visit is his first since 2021 and underlines the Chinese Communist Party's focus on reinforcing its control over the region.

During the celebrations, which were marked by tightly orchestrated events, President Xi emphasized the need for Tibet to fully implement the Party's governance strategy. In a display of cultural assimilation, Chinese officials wore traditional Tibetan garments while Tibetans were encouraged to show loyalty with ceremonial gestures. According to Free Tibet, the event's crowd was closely monitored by plain-clothes agents.

Free Tibet also reports an intensification of efforts to erase Tibetan identity, pointing to educational policy shifts, including the removal of Tibetan as a compulsory subject in exams from 2026. President Xi reinforced the need to 'sinicize' Tibetan religion and maintain political control, framing these moves as necessary for stability and unity under China's socialist agenda.

