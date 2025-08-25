Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Lhasa: Amplifying Control Over Tibet

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Lhasa underscores the Chinese Communist Party's intensified campaign to assimilate Tibetan culture, marking the 60th anniversary of the Tibet Autonomous Region. As Tibetans face increased cultural and linguistic suppression, the Party aims to strengthen political control and promote 'stability' under a socialist framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:47 IST
Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Lhasa: Amplifying Control Over Tibet
Xi Jinping visits Lhasa ahead of 60th anniversary of Tibet Autonomous Region (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move just before the 60th anniversary of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Lhasa on 20 August 2025. This visit is his first since 2021 and underlines the Chinese Communist Party's focus on reinforcing its control over the region.

During the celebrations, which were marked by tightly orchestrated events, President Xi emphasized the need for Tibet to fully implement the Party's governance strategy. In a display of cultural assimilation, Chinese officials wore traditional Tibetan garments while Tibetans were encouraged to show loyalty with ceremonial gestures. According to Free Tibet, the event's crowd was closely monitored by plain-clothes agents.

Free Tibet also reports an intensification of efforts to erase Tibetan identity, pointing to educational policy shifts, including the removal of Tibetan as a compulsory subject in exams from 2026. President Xi reinforced the need to 'sinicize' Tibetan religion and maintain political control, framing these moves as necessary for stability and unity under China's socialist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

 India
2
Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

 United States
3
Rising Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Yemen and Houthi Retaliation

Rising Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Yemen and Houthi Retaliation

 Egypt
4
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025