Trump Targets Crime Policies: Cashless Bail and Flag Desecration in Focus

President Donald Trump is preparing to take significant steps in reshaping crime policies across the nation, with plans to sign executive orders that target cashless bail policies and flag desecration. According to The Hill, the executive orders will particularly focus on revoking federal funding for cities and states practicing cashless bail.

Earlier this month, Trump criticized the no-cash bail system at a press conference, outlining strategies to federalize the DC police department and deploy the National Guard. Support from key allies, including Elise Stefanik, indicates a legislative push to eliminate cashless bail nationwide. Trump has voiced strong opposition, especially against Democratic supporters of such systems, labeling areas with these policies, like New York and Chicago, as problematic.

The anticipated executive order on flag desecration comes despite a Supreme Court ruling protecting flag burning under the First Amendment. Trump's stance marks his increased effort to intervene in crime control beyond Washington, proposing to tackle high-crime areas. However, Trump faces limitations in his ability to control local police forces, with state officials resisting National Guard deployment escalations.