Israel's Tourism Month: A NIS 10 Million Boost for Domestic Adventure

Israel's Ministry of Tourism invests 10 million Shekels in guided tours and events to promote domestic tourism during Israeli Tourism Month. The initiative aims to attract 100,000 visitors, showcasing diverse activities weekly across the nation and involving various local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel — In a significant push to bolster domestic tourism, Israel's Ministry of Tourism has announced a NIS 10 million investment dedicated to funding guided tours during Israeli Tourism Month. The initiative is designed to stimulate activity in the tourism sector nationwide, drawing on local tour guides' expertise.

The month-long celebration will feature an array of events, including performances, hotel deals, and weekly thematic tours across various regions. Organizers anticipate attracting approximately 100,000 visitors eager to explore the country's offerings.

Key stakeholders from accommodation, food, culture, and sports sectors have been invited to participate, enhancing the scope of this ambitious project and broadening its reach throughout Israel.

