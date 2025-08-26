Left Menu

Trump Claims Trade Tactics Prevented Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that his strategic trade interventions averted a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. During escalating hostilities, he claimed seven jets were shot down. Trump's statements coincide with new details from India’s Air Chief on Operation Sindoor and its success due to clear political direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:18 IST
Trump Claims Trade Tactics Prevented Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated claims that his intervention helped prevent a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. In a bilateral meeting with South Korea's President, Trump stated that trade pressure played a crucial role, mentioning that seven fighter jets were shot down during severe hostilities.

Citing the India-Pakistan conflict, Trump said, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war... I used trade leverage to settle the situation within 24 hours." His comments follow weeks after India's Air Chief disclosed details on Operation Sindoor.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, in the Air Chief Marshal Memorial Lecture, confirmed India downed five Pakistani aircraft during the operation. He credited the success to clear political directives and coordination among Indian forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, targeting terror hubs across Pakistan and repelling its retaliation.

Operation Sindoor's success was attributed to the synergy between armed forces, spearheaded by a unified command structure, including the Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Advisor. Despite Trump's assertions, India's military advanced their mission independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
2
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

 Global
4
ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025