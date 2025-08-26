Trump Claims Trade Tactics Prevented Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated claims that his intervention helped prevent a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. In a bilateral meeting with South Korea's President, Trump stated that trade pressure played a crucial role, mentioning that seven fighter jets were shot down during severe hostilities.

Citing the India-Pakistan conflict, Trump said, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war... I used trade leverage to settle the situation within 24 hours." His comments follow weeks after India's Air Chief disclosed details on Operation Sindoor.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, in the Air Chief Marshal Memorial Lecture, confirmed India downed five Pakistani aircraft during the operation. He credited the success to clear political directives and coordination among Indian forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, targeting terror hubs across Pakistan and repelling its retaliation.

Operation Sindoor's success was attributed to the synergy between armed forces, spearheaded by a unified command structure, including the Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Advisor. Despite Trump's assertions, India's military advanced their mission independently.

