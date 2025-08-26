Trump Maintains Cautious Trade Approach with China Amid Tensions
US President Donald Trump pledged a strong relationship with China, avoiding drastic actions. Through revised executive orders, he has modified trade tariffs in response to Beijing's steps towards addressing concerns. These measures aim to safeguard national and economic security without escalating tensions.
US President Donald Trump emphasized maintaining strong ties with China during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, while avoiding actions that could harm China. Trump's comments come amid evolving trade discussions and ongoing tensions.
This month, Trump enacted an executive order altering tariffs amid discussions with China. Citing sources from the Constitution and US laws, he labeled the move essential for addressing trade imbalances and safeguarding economic and national security. The order builds upon previous tariff adjustments and was followed by subsequent increases after China's retaliations.
In May 2025, Trump suspended additional duties on China, though this was set to expire on August 12, 2025. With China's progress on trade issues, Trump extended the suspension to November 10, 2025, based on senior officials' advice. The directive involves top US trade and security leaders ensuring compliance and considers economic policy intricacies.
