Dubai's Gaming Future Shines at Gamescom 2025

Cologne, Germany - In a landmark participation, Dubai's ambitious vision for the future of the gaming industry took center stage at Gamescom 2025, the world's largest gaming event, held in Cologne, Germany.

The Dubai Pavilion, marking the first official government-led participation from the Middle East at Gamescom, captivated thousands of visitors, international delegations, and leading global companies. The pavilion was a collaborative effort by the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, aiming to highlight Dubai's commitment to becoming a global hub for gaming and digital industries.

Central to this showcase was the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), an initiative launched by Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. The program aims to create 30,000 jobs and contribute nearly USD 1 billion to Dubai's economy, positioning it among the world's top 10 gaming hubs by 2033. Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasized how Gamescom provided a unique platform to demonstrate Dubai's attractiveness for investment and innovation in the gaming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)