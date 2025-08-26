Left Menu

Dubai's Gaming Future Shines at Gamescom 2025

Dubai showcased its vision for the gaming industry's future at Gamescom 2025 in Germany. The emirate aims to become a global gaming hub through the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, contributing significantly to the digital economy and creating 30,000 jobs, while attracting international interest and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:25 IST
Dubai's Gaming Future Shines at Gamescom 2025
Dubai showcases gaming ambitions at Gamescom 2025 with landmark pavilion (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Cologne, Germany - In a landmark participation, Dubai's ambitious vision for the future of the gaming industry took center stage at Gamescom 2025, the world's largest gaming event, held in Cologne, Germany.

The Dubai Pavilion, marking the first official government-led participation from the Middle East at Gamescom, captivated thousands of visitors, international delegations, and leading global companies. The pavilion was a collaborative effort by the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, aiming to highlight Dubai's commitment to becoming a global hub for gaming and digital industries.

Central to this showcase was the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), an initiative launched by Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. The program aims to create 30,000 jobs and contribute nearly USD 1 billion to Dubai's economy, positioning it among the world's top 10 gaming hubs by 2033. Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasized how Gamescom provided a unique platform to demonstrate Dubai's attractiveness for investment and innovation in the gaming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025